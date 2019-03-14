



Kurashiki, Japan, Mar 14, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation will introduce four new minivehicles in Japan through their joint venture, as the companies continue to expand their collaboration.Production of the all-new Nissan Dayz, Nissan Dayz Highway Star, Mitsubishi eK wagon and Mitsubishi eK X began today at Mitsubishi's Mizushima Plant in Kurashiki, Japan. For the first time, the models will be offered with semiautonomous driving technology, designed for single-lane use on highways.NMKV, a joint venture of the two companies, integrated Nissan's advanced technologies and Mitsubishi's extensive experience in minivehicle production into the light, tall wagon-type cars. The companies launched the first generation of the models in 2013 and have increased their collaboration since becoming Alliance partners in 2016. Last month, the all-new Nissan Livina, which shares a platform with the Mitsubishi Xpander, went on sale in Indonesia.The new models deliver a markedly improved performance, with upgraded platforms, engines and transmissions. They also feature all-new design. While the Nissan and Mitsubishi minivehicles share key components, they retain separate brand features.The models will go on sale later this month.At a ceremony today at the Mizushima Plant, Mitsubishi Motors Chairman and CEO Osamu Masuko, Nissan SVP Asako Hoshino,and NMKV President and CEO Junichi Endo pledged to keep working together.About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200 and OUTLANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2017 was 1,101,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2017 was 2.19 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.