CPR Cell Phone Repair: CPR Houston - Eldridge Pkwy Joins Franchise Network

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / The CPR Cell Phone Repair network welcomes CPR Houston - Eldridge Pkwy to the franchise. Husband and wife store owners, Liberty and Yuliya DeLeon, will open their first CPR location in Houston, Texas.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Houston - Eldridge Pkwy, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/houston-eldridge-tx/.





"We'd like to welcome Liberty and Yuliya to the CPR network," said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "Together, they have decades of experience and are well-connected in their community. We're excited to watch their location grow."

The duo's store is conveniently located near the Houston Energy Corridor, a business district just west of the city. Customers can find CPR Houston - Eldridge Pkwy in the Lakes On Eldridge Shopping Centre, where they can expect to receive fast and affordable device repairs. Liberty and Yuliya's team can repair common and complex issues on a variety of devices including smartphones, tablets, computers, game consoles, and more. Along with professional repairs at budget-friendly prices, each repair comes with a limited lifetime warranty to better serve the community.

"We're passionate about providing the surrounding communities with affordable repair solutions," said Liberty and Yuliya. "We both have experience in the industry, and we make a great team, so we're excited to work together while representing the CPR brand."

Affiliated with Texas A&M Association of Former Students, Veterans in Procurement, APICS Houston Chapter, Veteran-Owned Small Businesses, and Texas HUB, and registered as SAM Federal contractors, Liberty and Yuliya are well-connected in the Houston community. Both store owners have experience with supply chain management, sourcing, and device repairs. Liberty, a proud veteran, has a Master's degree in industrial distribution, and Yuliya has undergraduate degrees in marketing and business administration. With their experience and education, CPR Houston - Eldridge Pkwy customers can rest assured knowing their devices are in the right hands.

When Liberty and Yuliya aren't managing their CPR store, they are spending time with their three children. Their family enjoys traveling, cooking Texas BBQ, and fishing. To learn more about the services Liberty and Yuliya's team offers, visit them at CPR Houston - Eldridge Pkwy.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 550 locations. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

