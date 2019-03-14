Xuke Tech Has Become Governing Member of Trusted Blockchain Initiatives, Promoting the Research and Application of Blockchain Technology

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / In January 2019, Xuketianxia (Beijing) Technology Co.,LTD (hereinafter referred to as "Xuke Tech") officially joined Trusted Blockchain Initiatives (TBI). As a member of council, together with more than 280 members of enterprise, Xuke Tech is going to drive research of core blockchain technology and implementation of industrial application. It is also aiming to accelerate iteration of the standard for trusted blockchain, in order to support the positive and healthy development of blockchain industry.

Trusted Blockchain Initiative (TBI) is the first blockchain organization in China, which initiated by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (hereinafter referred to as "CAICT"). It is aiming to promote the blockchain research on its core technology and implementation of industrial application. TBI focuses on speeding up the iteration of trusted blockchain standard, which assembled over 280 first class enterprises on technology research and development in China, including CAICT, Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent, JD Finance, Microsoft, Intel, SAP, Huawei, ZTE, etc. Being the world leading provider of distributed database, privacy protection technology and AI technology, Xuke Tech officially joined TBI as a member of council at the beginning of this year.

Xuke Tech is founded in January 2013 by an international development team with top technical experts from China and the U.S, and has a number of international patents. It is committed to help leading enterprises in various industries around the world to accelerate the process of informatization and intelligentization. At present, there are nearly 100 engineers in Xuke Tech team, 80% of its development team has a master background which mainly graduated from Carnegie Mellon University, Columbia University, Tsinghua University and other international top universities. Team members who have been working as technical co-contributors in top international technology companies such as Google, Baidu, Netease, Sinusoft, Pintrest and other well-known enterprises.

The person in charge of Xuke Tech said that it comes with huge responsibility by joining the TBI. Xuke Tech will help building a platform for government, industries, education and research of blockchain. Together with more than 280 members of enterprise it will promote the research and application of blockchain technology, and build a standardized system of trusted blockchain in China.

