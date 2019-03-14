DGAP-Ad-hoc: gamigo AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt gamigo AG: gamigo AG: financial update, fixed income investor meetings and potential tap issue 14-March-2019 / 09:51 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 *March 14. 2019 *gamigo AG: financial update, fixed income investor meetings and potential tap issue* *Hamburg, March 14, 2019:* gamigo AG ("gamigo Bond" WKN: A2NBH2 / ISIN: SE0011614445) has mandated Pareto Securities AB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings starting on 18 March 2019. Subject to market conditions, a tap issue of up to EUR 10 million may follow. The proceeds from such bond issue would be used to finance continued growth of gamigo. For the purpose of incurrence testing under the bond's terms and conditions, gamigo announces that as of February 15, 2019, its net interest-bearing debt position amounted to EUR 23.5 million and its EBITDA for the full year 2018 amounted to EUR 11.3 million, calculated in accordance with the bond's terms and conditions. *About gamigo AG:* Since its foundation in 2000, gamigo has developed into one of the leading publishers of free-to-play online and mobile games in Europe and North America. In total, the gamigo Group employs more than 350 employees at its headquarter in Hamburg and branches in Berlin, Münster, Darmstadt, Cologne (Germany), Warsaw (Poland), Istanbul (Turkey), Chicago, Redwood City, Austin (USA), Toronto (Canada) and Seoul (Korea). The company's core portfolio includes successful gaming titles such as Rift, Trove, ArcheAge, Defiance, Aura Kingdom, Desert Operations, Dragon's Prophet, Echo of Soul, Fiesta Online, Goal One, Last Chaos, Shaiya and Twin Saga. gamigo grows via organic growth as well as through acquisitions and has made over 20 acquisitions since 2013, including games, media and technology companies as well as individual game assets. *Disclaimer:* This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by the management of gamigo AG or its affiliated companies. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of gamigo AG and its affiliated companies and the estimates given here. Neither gamigo AG nor its affiliated companies assume any liability to update these forward- looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments. *For further information please contact:* ?Remco Westermann, CEO Gamigo AG Investor Relations ir@gamigo.com *Issuer:* gamigo AG Behringstraße 16 B 22765 Hamburg Germany Email: info@gamigo.com Web-Page: www.gamigo.ag 14-March-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: gamigo AG Behringstr. 16b 22765 Hamburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)40-411 885-0 Fax: +49 (0)40-411 885-255 E-mail: ir@gamigo.com Internet: www.gamigo.ag ISIN: SE0011614445 WKN: A2NBH2 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt; Stockholm End of Announcement DGAP News Service 787477 14-March-2019 CET/CEST

