Edison Investment Research - Pharmaceuticals & healthcare - Newron Pharmaceuticals: Newron's FY18 highlights the steady progression of its CNS R&D pipeline. STARS the pivotal Phase II/III (Sarizotan for Rett's Syndrome) has completed enrolment and data are expected in Q419. Newron is planning to apply for a global filing and approval strategy once data are available. Evenamide (schizophrenia), developed internally through Newron's ion channel discovery platform, could enable a paradigm shift in the treatment of refractory schizophrenia patients; in Q219 Newron will initiate two pivotal Phase IIb/III trials. We value Newron at CHF714m.ISIN: IT0004147952

