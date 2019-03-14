Paragon Steel, a Metals Distribution Company in Los Angeles, Celebrates its 30th Anniversary

For three decades Paragon Steel has serviced steel users in manufacturing and construction throughout Southern California

COMMERCE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / The founder of Paragon Steel, a company that offers steel distribution in Los Angeles and the surrounding area, is pleased to announce that the company is celebrating a very impressive milestone: their 30th anniversary.

To read how The Blue Book Network featured Paragon Steel in "The Who's Who in Building and Construction" publication, and said the steel processing company is re-forming the status quo, please check out http://www.paragonsteel.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/ParagonSteel-WhosWho.pdf





As a company spokesperson noted, Paragon Steel has built their reputation by providing a complete line of metal products with a level of service that is unparalleled in the metals industry. The products offered are structural and non-structural and are available in carbon, stainless, and aluminum in a variety of grades and sizes.

"However, it's not the depth of inventory of beams, plates, channels or sheets and coil that defines this metals distribution company," the spokesperson noted, adding that it's rather their commitment to customer service that truly sets them apart, and is the reason for their 30 years of business success. They truly try and partner up with their customers to make their steel buying experience unique and easy.

"We learned a long time ago that steel is more than just a commodity", the spokesperson noted, adding that how and when customers receive their orders is as important as anything.

"We pride ourselves in providing hard to find items, as well as fulfilling a variety of metal items. In that sense we are a one stop shop. We also provide processing services such as cutting, drilling, bending, forming, and welding or water-jetting materials per our customer specifications."

As the company spokesperson noted, the metals industry has undergone significant changes to better understand and service customer needs.

"It is not like it used to be," the spokesperson noted, adding that now thirty years later, they are still on the same mission-seeking customers who require the levels of service that only they can provide.

"Let us have an opportunity to prove what we can do. You will never look at metals distribution the same way."

About Paragon Steel:

Paragon Steel has a number of values in their company DNA, including their focus and expertise in metals distribution, and their product reach, quality and value-no matter how complex. They are also committed to always delivering the best service and are truly passionate about what they do and the people who they serve. For more information, please visit http://www.paragonsteel.com/

