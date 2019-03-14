Alchemist Mining Inc.: Alchemist Mining Closes Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / Alchemist Mining Inc. (CSE: AMS) ("AMS" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the final tranche of its first-round, non-brokered private placement offering, as previously announced on September 25, 2018 (the "Private Placement"), for total gross proceeds of $905,900.

For the second tranche of the first round the Company has allotted and issued 4,338,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company for a period of up to 12 months at a price of $0.075.

The Company will use the proceeds from the Private Placement towards the closing acquisition of a 100% interest in the Oddysee Software Platform and general working capital.

About Alchemist Inc

Alchemist is a global provider of technology solutions to the cannabis sector. We are primarily focused on investing and building a sustainable portfolio of business entities, by actively identifying opportunities in the developing global cannabis market, through a combination of acquisitions, incubations and investments, with a goal to create shareholder value.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.

