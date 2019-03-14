Nordic Nanovector ASA - Share Capital Increase Registered

OSLO, Norway, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange notice on 6 March 2019 where Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") announced the final result of the repair offering, in which 69,051 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.20, at a subscription price of NOK 45.00 (the "Offer Shares") were allocated.

The share capital increase pertaining to the Offer Shares has been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase of NOK 13,810.20, the share capital of the Company is NOK 10,934,042.20 divided on 54,670,211 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.20.

For further information, please contact:

Malene Brondberg,

VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Cell: +44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37 -targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in core markets.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to section 3.2 of the continuing obligations for listed companies.

