Edison Investment Research - Automotive Retailers - Marshall Motor Holdings: FY18 was another record year for the continuing businesses, with underlying PBT delivered as we expected, a modest rise on FY17 aided by a strong Q4 performance in used cars. The outlook remains challenging for car retailers, compounded by the uncertainty of any Brexit outcome. Nevertheless, Marshall Motor Holdings' (MMH) management is displaying confidence in its robust financial position by continuing investment and increasing the dividend. The resultant yield provides significant support for the shares, which like those of its peers continue to be rated for sharp declines in profitability.ISIN: GB00BVYB2Q58

