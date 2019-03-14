Supports Fast-Growing UK Investment Manager and Prescient Funds Platform

Osmosis Investment Management, a US$1.5 billion AUM asset manager, has appointed Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) to support its MoRE World Sustainable Market Neutral Fund a sustainable investment fund taking long positions in resource-efficient companies, and short positions in inefficient companies across developed markets. Services provided by Northern Trust include fund administration, foreign exchange algorithmic trading and liquidity management solutions.

The fund is supported by Prescient Fund Services (Ireland) Limited on the Prescient ICAV platform, which launched in 2017 and is geared towards supporting growing boutique to mid-sized asset managers allowing them to distribute to investors cost-effectively and rapidly achieve scale. Northern Trust also supports the operation of this platform as Prescient's custodian and appointed depositary under the European Union's Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) regulations.

Ben Dear, CEO, Osmosis Investment Management, said, "Northern Trust has supported several of our previous fund launches and we're excited to extend our relationship with them on this fund. As well as our history of working in successful partnership, Northern Trust's track-record of working with leading global asset managers gives us the utmost confidence they have the expertise and capability to support the continued scaling-up of this fund and our broader business."

Clive Bellows, head of Global Fund Services Europe Middle East Africa (EMEA), Northern Trust, comments, "We see an increasing trend of asset managers launching responsible and sustainable funds and are delighted to expand our relationship with Osmosis. We are focused on supporting the demands of their growth as they continue to evolve their products and capabilities. At the same time, our relationship with Prescient and links with their platform help us work in tandem to support our client's operational requirements, and play our role in the smooth running of their business."

Northern Trust's Global Fund Services business provides fund administration, global custody, depositary, investment operations outsourcing and revenue enhancement solutions to global investment managers supporting an extensive range of complex investment strategies across the full spectrum of asset classes.

In support of its clients, Northern Trust continually innovates and invests in technology, delivering a differentiated approach to trading that includes its FX Algo suite and Integrated Trading Solutions all designed to reduce operational risk, manage exposure, minimize market impact and increase transparency.

About Osmosis

Osmosis Investment Management launched in 2009 and is an award-winning sustainable investment manager headquartered in London. The Osmosis Model of Resource Efficiency (MoRE) is a proprietary investment database developed and maintained by the team at Osmosis. The MoRE model enables Osmosis to create an objective, sustainable, alpha generating investment factor, through the identification across thirty-two economic sectors of companies who are generating more revenue consuming less resource than their sector peers.

Osmosis' systematic investment strategies funds target an improved risk-return profile and importantly deliver significantly reduced environmental footprints to their relative benchmarks. For more information visit: https://www.osmosisim.com/research

About Prescient

Prescient Fund Services (Ireland) Limited is a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Ireland having its registered office at 49 Upper Mount Street, Dublin 2, Ireland and is authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland as a UCITS management company pursuant to the European Communities (Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities) Regulations, 2011 (S.I. 352 of 2011) as amended and as an AIFM pursuant to the European Union (Alternative Investment Fund Managers) Regulations 2013 (as amended).

As of December 31, 2018, Prescient Fund Services had assets under administration or management of over US$25 billion globally, of which Prescient Fund Services (Ireland) Limited had over US$2 billion. Prescient Fund Services has over 100 employees globally.www.prescient.ie

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 20 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.

As of December 31, 2018, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$10.1 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.1 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at http://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.

