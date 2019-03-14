Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE), a cloud-management leader, today announced the continued expansion of its global cloud footprint with the launch of its new Regional Data Center (RDC) in Sweden. By adding the Sweden RDC, Aerohive is accelerating the global adoption of cloud-managed networking with its unmatched innovation velocity, scale, and flexibility. Aerohive's global cloud footprint now includes 13 public and private-cloud RDCs in 11 countries: United States, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and New Zealand.

News Facts:

Aerohive public and private-cloud RDCs are microservices-based and offer carrier-grade scalability and unmatched deployment flexibility for the Enterprise and for Managed Service Providers delivering services to Enterprises. These RDCs can be provisioned in less than 30 minutes and can easily and cost-effectively scale to 1+ million managed network infrastructure devices and associated client load.

Aerohive public and private-cloud RDCs are architected to be cloud-hosting platform-agnostic, and extensible to include data lakes for Analytics, Guest Access, IoT Management, and low-latency Virtualized Network Functions anywhere in the world. They also contain native artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, are programmable API-driven and ISO 27001-compliant.

Additionally, Aerohive's public-cloud RDCs operating in Amazon Web Services have achieved the ability to deliver Continuous Cloud Operation, which is the pinnacle of achievement for any Agile Cloud Architecture and is a highly sought state by the Always-On Enterprise and Always-Connected enterprise user community.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive uses cloud management, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence to radically simplify and secure the access network. Our cloud-managed wireless, switching, routing, and security technologies provide unrivalled flexibility in deployment, management, and licensing. Credited with pioneering controller-less Wi-Fi and cloud management, Aerohive delivers continuous innovation at cloud-speed that constantly challenges the industry norm, allowing customers to rethink what's possible. Our innovations and global cloud footprint radically simplify access network operation for 30,000+ customers and 10+ million daily users. See how at www.aerohive.com/customers.

Aerohive was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA. For more information, please visit www.aerohive.com, call us at 408-510-6100, follow us on Twitter @Aerohive, subscribe to our blog, or become a fan on our Facebook page.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding new Aerohive product and service offerings and statements regarding their expected performance, market receptiveness and competitive advantage. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult or impossible to predict. The actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of these uncertainties, risk and changes in circumstances, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: general demand for wireless networking in the industry verticals targeted or demand for Aerohive products in particular, unpredictable and changing market conditions, risks associated with the deployment, performance and adoption of new products and services, risks associated with our growth, competitive pressures from existing and new companies, technological change, product development delays, our inability to protect Aerohive intellectual property or to predict or limit exposure to third party claims relating to its or Aerohive's intellectual property, and general market, political, regulatory, economic and business conditions in the United States and internationally.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Aerohive's financial and operating results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the Company's recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Aerohive's SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.aerohive.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Aerohive Networks disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

