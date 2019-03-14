Edison Investment Research - Pharmaceuticals & healthcare - Deinove: Deinove is a biotech company that develops innovative compounds from rare bacteria strains, including the little-explored Deinococcus genus. Using proprietary strain-selection technology, the company has collected an extensive library of c 6,000 extremophile bacteria found in hostile environments. Of the many potential compounds identified by Deinove, the most valuable are novel antimicrobials. The lead Phase II-ready asset, DNV3837, is targeting Clostridium difficile infection. Drug development efforts are expected to be partly supported by revenue from products for other applications, such as Phyt-N-Resist, the first-ever scaled-up, bio-sourced phytoene for cosmetics. Our valuation is €65m or €4.2/share.ISIN: FR0010879056

