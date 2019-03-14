Edison Investment Research - General Industrials - Jersey Electricity: Jersey Electricity's (JEL) strong financial position and forecast cash flow should underpin 5% per year growth in the dividend per share. Although JEL faces wholesale cost rises, lower unit demand and a fluid regulatory situation, we believe that, given its strong position on pricing and service standards, it is well positioned to withstand these pressures. Our latest valuation analysis indicates increased upside potential from current levels.ISIN: JE00B43SP147

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...