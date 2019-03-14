Haier Unveils World's First Smart Laundry Room At AWE 2019

SHANGHAI, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier, the world's largest home appliances manufacturer, has unveiled the world's first smart laundry room at the 2019 Appliances & Electronics World Expo (AWE 2019) in Shanghai, China. The one-stop solution combines washing, air-drying and folding with Haier's latest smart products and technologies.

Haier has pioneered an "Internet of Clothing" (IoC), a networked laundry solution connecting the smart washing machine, laundry rack and folding machine. First, the washing machine completes a wash cycle after analyzing the clothing material, water quality and detergent type. Then the smart folding machine, installed on the smart laundry rack, detects if the clothes are thoroughly dried. It would then send a reminder via Haier's U+ app to suggest that the user launch the auto-folding function. The appliance would then analyze the type of the clothes and fold them in the appropriate manner. The progress can be checked on the app at any time.

"In addition to upgrading the technologies in our laundry appliances, we wanted to create a smart laundry room scenario that can help customers organize tasks in an unprecedented way. The appliances in the network now interact with each other to monitor the progress of washing and drying efficiently, thus providing a convenient, hassle-free laundry experience," said Mr. Li Yang, Vice President and Washing Machine General Manager of Haier.

Haier has built the world's first IoC ecosystem and platform which now works with more than 4,800 apparel resources to integrate washing machines, smart wardrobes, dressing mirrors, ironing machines and more to offer customers a smart solution covering washing, fabric care, storage, matching and shopping.

At AWE 2019, Haier demonstrated its comprehensive solutions in the forms of a smart closet and smart laundry room. The customized scenarios included the following highlights:

3D virtual clothing try-on service for apparel retail stores;

Smart styling according to weather, scenarios and preferences;

Locating clothes accurately in a smart wardrobe via an advanced management system;

Professional ironing with automatic material analysis;

Smart shoe washing machine that takes care of washing and caring with most advanced AI image recognition technology.

As the Internet of Things (IoT) advances rapidly, Haier's global smart household strategy aims to build a brand ecology centered on lifestyle, and the smart laundry room scenario under IoC is a significant component that showcased the company's progress in establishing a smart laundry ecosystem.

"As an open platform, Haier's IoC is looking to work with all kinds of resources to further expand the scenarios and provide more smart solutions for our customers," Li said.

