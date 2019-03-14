MapR Technologies, Inc., visionary creator of the next-generation data platform for AI and Analytics, today announced that T-Systems has become its latest Global Solutions Partner offering the full MapR portfolio across system integration and managed services engagements.

The appointment of T-Systems as a Global Solutions Partner will help customers benefit from advances in AI, reduce costs through modernizing their environments, and take advantage of innovations in IoT, Edge and Cloud.

"We have built a close relationship with MapR through several major customer projects and we are happy to announce a strengthening of our relationship by becoming a MapR Global Solutions Partner," said Stefan Zosel, head of sales, managed cloud services platform for T-Systems. "By working more closely with MapR, and leveraging the MapR Data Platform we can help our clients to deliver innovative data led solutions that enable them to solve business challenges and create new opportunities."

Jim Stock, vice president EMEA at MapR, said, "We are pleased to welcome T-Systems as our newest Global Solutions Partner at a time of growing demand across every business sector for data platform technologies. We have already worked closely together on innovative projects in Germany and the new agreement will help us to expand our relationship globally."

The MapR Data Platform is an all-software data platform for AI and analytics that runs on commodity hardware across on-premises, cloud, and edge deployments. MapR users store, manage, process, and analyze all kinds of data with mission-critical reliability while meeting production SLAs. Unique to MapR is a core set of data services designed to ensure exabyte scale and high performance while providing unmatched data protection, disaster recovery, security, and management services for disparate data types, including files, objects, tables, events, and more.

German MapR clients include Audi, Boehringer Ingelheim, and SAP.

About T-Systems

With a footprint in more than 20 countries, 37,900 employees, and external revenue of 6.9 billion euros (2017), T-Systems is one of the world's leading vendor independent providers of digital services headquartered in Europe. T-Systems is partnering its customers as they address the digital transformation. The company offers integrated solutions for business customers. The Deutsche Telekom subsidiary offers one-stop shopping: from the secure operation of legacy systems and classical ICT services, the transition to cloud-based services (including international networks, tailored infrastructure, platforms and software) as well as new business models and innovation projects in the Internet of Things. T-Systems can provide all this thanks to its global reach in fixed-network and mobile communications, its highly secure data centers, a comprehensive cloud ecosystem built around standardized platforms and global partnerships, and the ability to offer top levels of security.

Read the press release in German.

About MapR Technologies

MapR Technologies is a visionary Silicon Valley software company and creator of the next-generation data platform for AI and analytics, with the scale and reliability required by enterprise-grade, mission-critical deployments. The MapR Data Platform delivers the power of dataware to accelerate data-driven innovation. Forward leaning companies such as Cisco, Philips, and Société Générale, are able to create new data-driven solutions to outperform the competition. Learn more: mapr.com.

