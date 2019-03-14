Ground-Breaking Digital Experience Automation Solution Offers Insight, Control, and Optimization at The Point of Experience

Instart, the company helping leading brands around the world deliver amazing web experiences, today announced two new DX Cloud services to address the challenges of the modern website. Instart DX Cloud, the industry's first digital experience automation solution, provides a set of automated services that analyze, control, and optimize the website at the point of experience the browser to enable organizations to provide their customers exceptional web experiences.

Websites have changed dramatically over the past 10 years as personalization, rich content, and immersive features are required to deliver customers a unique experience every time they visit the site. To do this, modern websites increasingly serve dynamic content and use third-party functionality, in the form of tags or scripts, that deliver features like past purchase history, analytics, chatbots, or ads. Now websites must securely assemble the content and features most relevant to customers at the time of delivery in the browser. Existing web and content delivery technologies only focus on static content and middle-mile optimizations and are unable to analyze, control, and optimize the experience of this modern website as it now comes together at the browser.

"Next-generation attacks like Magecart circumvent the network and take advantage of the browser to exfiltrate data, thus they can only be prevented when you have controls in the browser," said Instart CEO Sumit Dhawan. "Since there is no way for people and tools to detect these attacks as they happen, brands need digital experience automation solutions that focus on delivering insights, controls, and optimizations from the origin to the browser to ensure website visitors have amazing experiences, and customer information is protected."

Instart adds to its DX Cloud Web offering two new services that each provide continuous user insights, context-aware controls, and AI-driven optimizations, to ensure the best performance, security, and profitability of a website without requiring brands to do manual programming or hire expensive consultants. The DX Cloud portfolio now includes:

DX Cloud Web, which improves the speed and security of a website by providing personalized content and delivery optimizations as well as protection from sophisticated cyberattacks

which ensures integrity and protection of a company's website by delivering control and visibility into the behavior of third-party tags from the website on any browser NEW: DX Cloud Ads, which increases viewability and profitability of a website by analyzing and optimizing the visitor ad experience of a brand's website on any browser

"The last thing a company wants is to have its website go down, deliver a less than optimal experience, or serve as an entry point for a costly and reputation-ruining security breach," said Dhawan. "Brands need to provide website experiences that are personalized, fast, and that will allow customers to complete transactions quickly, easily, and securely. Instart's unique DX Cloud digital experience automation solution prioritizes the point of experience so that customers have the best experience, personal data is secure, and the business gets the greatest possible value from its online investments."

About Instart

Instart's digital experience automation solution helps leading brands around the world deliver amazing web experiences to more than 250 million customers a day. Through its revolutionary DX Cloud product line, Instart continuously analyzes customers' point of experience to provide ultra-fast, visually immersive, and highly secure digital experiences on any device. Learn more at www.instart.com or follow us on Twitter at @Instart.

