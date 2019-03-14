Teledyne DALSA: New 3D laser profiler series excels at in-line measurement and inspection tasks

MONTREAL, March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies company and global leader in machine vision technology, has added to its successful 1D and 2D camera portfolio by introducing its new, high-accuracy 3D laser profiler series for industrial imaging and factory automation.



The Z-TrakTM LP1 series of 3D laser profilers deliver accurate and precise height measurements in an ergonomically designed compact unit, with a powerful FIR-peak detector. Z-Trak LP1 series profilers (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/z-trak) are factory-calibrated and bundled with Teledyne DALSA's Sapera Processing 8 Runtime, or Sherlock 8 3D software for easy setup and deployment. In addition, the LP1 series feature a GigE Vision interface, support the GenICam standard, and are easy to interface with other off-the-shelf software. The Z-Trak supports Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) and features general-purpose inputs/outputs and flexible mounting options.

Z-Trak laser profilers are ideal for in-line metrology, volumetric measurements, parts inspection and identification, and bin-picking applications for semiconductor, electronics, factory automation and logistics.

"The Z-Trak series is feature rich and cost-effective, with a powerful technological foundation," commented Ghislain Beaupré, Vice President and GM, Teledyne DALSA, Montreal. "This strong foundation is critical not only to achieve superior results, but sets the stage for future innovations around our advanced sensor and software capabilities."

Key Features

Robust FIR-Peak detector algorithm delivers high accuracy and stable operations

Enables imaging of objects with different surface reflectance

High accuracy with both red and blue lasers

Optimized optical path ensures consistent results across the entire measurement range

Wide selection of models: measurement range from 10 mm to 1000 mm

Available in laser class 2M and 3R for wide operating conditions

Compact IP67 housing for harsh operating environment

Z-Trak includes proven Sapera LT, Sapera Processing Group 1 RTL, and Sherlock 8.0 3D

The new Z-Trak laser profiler will be on-show in "live" demonstrations at the following shows:

Vision China Shanghai

Automation World Korea

Automate 2019

Control 2019 Germany

For more information on the Z-Trak laser profiler or the key specifications of each model, visit Teledyne DALSA's website here www.teledynedalsa.com/z-trak (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/z-trak). For a downloadable image, please visit our online media kit (https://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/news/media-kit/).

Teledyne DALSA is part of the Teledyne Imaging group and a world leader in the design, manufacture and deployment of digital imaging components for the machine vision market. Teledyne DALSA image sensors, cameras, smart cameras, frame grabbers, software, and vision solutions are used in thousands of automated inspection systems around the world and across multiple industries including semiconductor, solar cell, flat panel display, electronics, automotive, medical, packaging and general manufacturing. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com/mv (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/mv).

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging (http://teledyneimaging.com/home) forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other's strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

