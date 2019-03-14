Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 13-March-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 360.73p INCLUDING current year revenue 364.84p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 356.16p INCLUDING current year revenue 360.27p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---