Aytu BioScience, Inc.: Aytu BioScience Announces Natesto(R) Presentations at Two Upcoming Scientific Conferences

Data to be Presented on Ongoing Natesto Spermatogenesis Study, Study Evaluating the Effect of Natesto Nasal Testosterone on Male Fertility Parameters

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs, today announced that the company and its research collaborators will make multiple Natesto® presentations at two upcoming scientific conferences.

The company will present at ENDO 2019, the 101st annual scientific meeting of the Endocrine Society, and at the 2nd annual meeting of the Androgen Society. Both meetings will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Androgen Society meeting will be held March 21-22, 2019, and ENDO 2019 will be held March 23-26, 2019.

2nd Annual Androgen Society Meeting - New Orleans, LA (March 21-22, 2019)

Gerwin Westfield, PhD, Director of Medical Affairs at Aytu BioScience, will present on Natesto during the 'New and Emerging Therapies' session. Dr. Westfield will present on March 21, 2019 at 3:30 PM.

Ranjith Ramasamy, MD, Director of Reproductive Urology at the University of Miami School of Medicine, will present data from the ongoing Natesto Spermatogenesis Study. Dr. Ramasamy will present on March 22, 2019 at 9:30 AM.

ENDO 2019 - New Orleans, LA (March 23-26, 2019)

Thomas Masterson, MD (Department of Urology, University of Miami School of Medicine) will be the presenting author from Dr. Ramasamy's group. Dr. Masterson will present data from the ongoing Natesto Spermatogenesis Study. He will present on March 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM.

About Aytu BioScience

Aytu BioScience is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs. The company currently markets Natesto®, the only FDA-approved nasal formulation of testosterone for men with hypogonadism (low testosterone, or "Low T"). Aytu also has exclusive U.S. and Canadian rights to ZolpiMist™, an FDA-approved, commercial-stage prescription sleep aid indicated for the short-term treatment of insomnia characterized by difficulties with sleep initiation. Aytu recently acquired exclusive U.S. commercial rights to Tuzistra® XR, the only FDA-approved 12-hour codeine-based antitussive syrup. Tuzistra XR is a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an extended-release oral suspension. Additionally, Aytu is developing MiOXSYS®, a novel, rapid semen analysis system with the potential to become a standard of care for the diagnosis and management of male infertility caused by oxidative stress. MiOXSYS is commercialized outside of the U.S. where it is a CE Marked, Health Canada cleared, Australian TGA approved, Mexican COFEPRAS approved product, and Aytu is planning U.S.-based clinical trials in pursuit of 510k de novo medical device clearance by the FDA. Aytu's strategy is to continue building its portfolio of revenue-generating products, leveraging its focused commercial team and expertise to build leading brands within large therapeutic markets. For more information visit aytubio.com.

