Uptick Newswire Hosts Green Zebra International on The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Massive Revenue Potential

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / Uptick Newswire Stock Day Podcast welcomed Green Zebra International (OTC PINK: GZIC) ('the Company'), an innovative wireless communications Technology Company focused on Wireless Media Networks, IoT and location-based engagement technology and wifi monetization solutions for smartCities, smartVenues, and high technology industries. CEO, Coleman Smith, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

To begin the interview Jolly noted that the Company is getting ready to file their S1 and asked Smith to provide some more information on this subject. Smith explained that the Company has been working over the past several months to complete the necessary infrastructure and finalize their recent name and symbol change. Once audits are complete, they will be able to file all of the necessary paperwork for the S1. The Company's goal is to have this filed by April and finalized in August.

Smith then expanded on the S1 process and what it entails for the Company. While filing for the S1, the Company's management team is also being developed which is critical to their future projects.

Jolly then asked about the Company's flagship projects. Smith explained that it all starts with a venue, which could mean an airport, stadium, college campus or a city. The Company targets venues like these and inquires about their wireless needs and infrastructure. The next is to develop a monetization solution for the venue, which creates a steady revenue for the Company while allowing the venue to manage the cost of the infrastructure more easily than with other competitors in the industry.

Another source of revenue for the Company is its available software and hardware. This innovative technology allows for easy engagement, which is highly valued by many of the targeted venues. The third source of revenue is to manage the infrastructure that was set in place by the Company, by either providing training to the venue or by directly providing this management service.

Smith then shared the Company's GZ/Red Stone wifi chip project, which is currently pending development. This technology will allow the Company to create a closed-loop wireless security network for the venue and user access, the GZ chip will be embedded into the wireless device directly at the venue location. Essentially, this chip will allow numerous software applications inside a wireless device that creates functioning venue eco-system to connect users, while boosting their speed and capabilities.

To close the interview, Smith noted the importance of the Company's unique revenue streams and shared his excitement in continuing to update listeners as they work to achieve their 2019 milestones.

About Green Zebra International ( GZIC )

An innovative wireless communications Technology Company focused on Wireless Media Networks, IoT and location-based engagement technology and wifi monetization's solutions for smartCities, smartVenues and high technology industries. www.greenzebra.net www.greenzebramedia.com

Track new product information and updates via the company's Twitter feed @GreenZebra

