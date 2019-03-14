Soliton, Inc.: Soliton Partners with Sanmina, a Global Medical Device Manufacturer

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / Soliton, Inc., (NASDAQ: SOLY) ('Soliton' or the 'Company'), a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of the MD Anderson Cancer Center ('MD Anderson'), highlights the Company's important partnership with Sanmina Corporation to advance its acoustic shockwave technology into the commercialization phase in preparation for product launch.

Sanmina is a global contract electronics manufacturer and one of the world's largest medical device manufacturers. Under the agreement, Sanmina will provide the design and testing to advance Soliton's RAP device for use in future clinical trials and eventually to lay the foundation for a commercial launch of the Company's products.

'Working with Sanmina in this commercialization phase not only provides us with world-class quality and documentation,' commented Dr. Chris Capelli, Soliton's CEO, 'but we also believe it will make for a smoother transition to manufacturing, which we expect to begin here in the US later this year.'

About Soliton, Inc.

Soliton, Inc. is a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from MD Anderson. The Company's first planned commercial product is designed to use rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves in conjunction with existing lasers to accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos (RAP device). In addition, higher energy versions of acoustic pulse devices are in early stages of development for potential stand-alone treatment of cellulite and other indications. Both products are investigational and are not available for sale in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability of Soliton to receive clearance to market its devices and the ability of Sanmina Corporation to successfully commercialize Soliton's technology. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Soliton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Soliton has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under in our SEC filings, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 1-A we filed with the SEC on February 13, 2019. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Soliton undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

