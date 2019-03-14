IZEA Worldwide, Inc.: IZEA Special Event April 23, 2019

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) invites members of the marketing industry, press, and the creator community to attend a special live stream event on April 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm, Eastern. To receive notifications and viewing instructions, please visit izea.com/unity.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ('IZEA') operates online platforms that connect marketers with content creators. IZEA platforms automate influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA influencers include everyday creators, as well as celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Press Contact

