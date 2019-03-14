Why Analysts are Projecting $75 Billion Cannabis Market by 2030

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, retail and online cannabis has had good news and bad news. The good news is that sales numbers continue to increase and projected revenues keep trending upward and that they keep selling out their inventory selling out their inventory is also the bad news! This situation interests' investors. A recent article from Wall Street analysts said: "The "green rush" has fully gripped Wall Street and investors. Even with a recent pullback, many of the largest publicly traded marijuana stocks by market cap have seen their share prices soar by more than 1,000% over the trailing-two-year period. Instrumental to this surge in pot-stock market caps is a steady shift in the way the public views the drug. Gone are the days where cannabis was considered too taboo for discussion. The marijuana industry could be much bigger than you realize According to (an article) published (by market insiders said) the total cannabis market could generate as much as $75 billion in gross annual sales by 2030, up from a previous forecast of $50 billion by 2026." Active Companies from around the market with current developments this week include:ParcelPal Technology Inc., (CSE: PKG) (OTC: PTNYF), Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTC: HERTF), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTC: TGODF) (TSX: TGOD), Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSX-V: KHRN) (OTC: KHRNF).

The most pressing problem facing the country's legal weed market is the fact that, in the majority of provinces, suppliers are unable to meet demand. According to MarketWatch, the complexity of scaling up a national legal cannabis supply chain has left many retailers with just a fraction of the promised products. In many areas, the supply shortage may last well into 2019. Health Canada has added significant resources to attempt to shorten the approval process, but the backlog is significant. In the coming months, we expect to see this supply shortage ease.

ParcelPal Technology Inc., (CSE: PKG) (OTCPK: PTNYF) BREAKING NEWS: ParcelPal Technology is pleased to announce it has signed a cannabis distribution agreement with Kiaro, a Vancouver based cannabis retailer.

Further to ParcelPal's cannabis strategy announced on September 13, 2018: (https://www.stockwatch.com/News/Search.aspx?wire=0&symbolchanges=Y&symbol=PKG®ion=C), the Company has completed an additional cannabis distribution agreement with Kiaro for the delivery of cannabis products through Kiaro's physical and digital retail channels. The initiative will consist of:

- Distribution: ParcelPal and Kiaro will jointly develop an optimal roadmap for the distribution of adult use cannabis, ultimately creating the 'Amazon Effect' within the cannabis industry.

- Accessibility: The companies will integrate their technology platform to enhance the user experience and improve product accessibility.

- Compliance: All cannabis products delivered will be within parameters set by all the relevant regulatory bodies.

- Safety: Both companies are dedicated to socially responsible cannabis retail and, by enabling cannabis delivery within the hour, hope to deter cannabis impaired driving.

This marks the Company's second strategic partnership to manage cannabis deliveries through the omnichannel platforms of Canadian retailers. Previously ParcelPal announced a similar agreement with Choom Holdings: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/parcelpal-signs-agreement-for-marijuana-distribution-with-choom-holdings-inc-694498251.html

President and CEO Kelly Abbott States, "We are extremely excited to sign a distribution agreement with Kiaro and we will immediately begin planning and executing for all last mile operations. Our objective is to become the Uber of cannabis in Canada and this takes us one step closer to our goal." Abbott continues, "Cannabis delivery is expensive and often through antiquated courier services - with consumers waiting over a week to receive their items. With ParcelPal, customers will receive their cannabis products safely within an hour. Our technology enables seamless integration with any cannabis retail outlet or eCommerce platform." Read this and more news for ParcelPal at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-pkg

In the industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCPK: HERTF) this week announced that CannaCure Corporation's("CannaCure") first harvest successfully passed all tests including microbiology and pesticides and recorded an average THC content between 17-22%.

As a result of Heritage's subsidiary PhyeinMed Inc. ("PhyeinMed") obtaining its standard processing licence on March 1, 2019, and Heritage's updated strategy of growing cannabis for extraction, CannaCure has exercised an option to retain the product and will process it in the Company. The cannabis will be extracted and formulated for use in medical sales, adding significant value compared to wholesale dried flower revenues.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB.TO) this week announced that it has appointed Nelson Peltz as a Strategic Advisor. Mr. Peltz and Aurora will work collaboratively and strategically to explore potential partnerships that would be the optimal strategic fit for successful entry into each of Aurora's contemplated market segments. Mr. Peltz will also advise on the Company's global expansion strategy.

"Nelson is a globally recognized business visionary with a strong track record of constructive engagement to generate accelerated, profitable growth and shareholder value across many industry verticals that are of great interest to us," said Terry Booth, CEO. "Like us, Nelson also takes a long-term view of value creation to benefit all stakeholders. We look forward to working with Nelson to further extend our global cannabis industry leadership by aligning Aurora with each of the major market segments cannabis is set to impact."

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX: TGODF) (TSX: TGOD.TO) this week announced that it has entered into a multi-year extraction services contract with Valens GroWorks Corp. Valens is a licenced provider of cannabis products and services specializing in various proprietary extraction, distillation, cannabinoid isolation and purification technologies. Partnering with Valens will accelerate TGOD's Canadian hemp strategy and allow for early market entry of TGOD's organic hemp-derived CBD product lines within the coming months.

Under the terms of the initial 2-year agreement, Valens will process, extract and purify TGOD's cannabis and hemp biomass under conditions specified by TGOD as demanded by final product manufacturing and formulation requirements. TGOD will supply Valens with significant quantities of cannabis and hemp and Valens will provide extraction purification services processing the cannabis and hemp into premium quality resins and distillates. TGOD intends to use the concentrated cannabinoid resins and distillates to produce oils, sprays and capsules as well as oils for vaporization and future edible, beverage and topical products.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSX-V: KHRN.V) (OTCQB: KHRNF), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America , this week announced the appointment of Dr. Edwin Bendek MD, MA, MPH as Medical Director, Skincare. This appointment expands the Company's scientific expertise and resources for future product and brand development, global strategic alliances and research and education initiatives across Latin America.

Andres Galofre , Khiron Co-founder and VP Business Development, stated, " The appointment of Dr. Bendek is an important addition to our skincare unit as we ramp up retail distribution, and further advance new product research and development. Dr. Bendek's proven skincare and cosmetology experience, together with his exceptional industry network will be invaluable as we execute our research-based, product development strategy."

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated twenty five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by ParcelPal Technology Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact email:

editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757