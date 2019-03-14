GlobalCardio 12 FLEX Supports Traditional 12-Lead ECG Devices and New Wearable Options for In-Clinic and In-Home Use

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2019) -CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSXV: EKG) ("CardioComm" or the "Company"), a provider of consumer heart monitoring and electrocardiogram ("ECG") acquisition and management software solutions, has released GlobalCardio 12 FLEX ("GC12 FLEX"), a complete remote 12- lead ECG acquisition and reading solution. GC12 FLEX has been developed for use by clinics and telemedicine groups that operate from multiple locations and that require rapid and centralized ECG reading services through the use of automated algorithms or human ECG review.

The GC12 FLEX leverages two of the Company's US Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and Health Canada Class II medical device approvals for the sale of a cloud-based ECG management software solution and an ECG viewing technology with automated ECG analysis and interpretation capabilities. ECGs can be captured using a standard one to 12-lead device, a 12-lead ECG belt or any CardioComm-qualified ECG monitoring device. Data can be uploaded to a centralized data store within the GC12 Flex Cloud solution via computer or through a smartphone using the GEMS Mobile app. ECG files may then be reviewed using an interpretive algorithm which will provide results in near real time. As soon as an ECG has been uploaded and reviewed, an email notification will go out to any healthcare professional associated with the monitored person and allow them to log in, review, over read and/or retrieve the ECG record.

The first installation of the newly-released GC12 FLEX solution is currently being implemented within a clinical research organization which will use the solution with CardioComm's SMART Monitoring ECG reading service. The Company confirms it has strong market interest form customers, such as research organizations looking for a remote monitoring 12-lead ECG management solution that can include the provisioning of ECG triaging services. CardioComm's ECG service can return a result within 30 minutes, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week or 365 days a year.

CardioComm Solutions' patented and proprietary technology is used in products for recording, viewing, analyzing and storing electrocardiograms for diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. Products are sold worldwide through a combination of an external distribution network and a North American-based sales team. CardioComm Solutions has earned the ISO 13485 certification, is HIPAA compliant and holds clearances from the European Union (CE Mark), the USA (FDA) and Canada (Health Canada).

