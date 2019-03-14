KushCo Holdings, Inc.: KushCo Holdings to Present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference

CEO Nick Kovacevich to also participate on Institutional Investment in Cannabis Panel

GARDEN GROVE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) ("KushCo" or the "Company") today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Nick Kovacevich, will be presenting at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, California on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Mr. Kovacevich will be presenting at 9:30 AM PT in the Blue Salon 2, as well as participating in a panel titled "Institutional Investment in Cannabis" at 2:00 PM PT in the Pacific Promenade. In addition to Mr. Kovacevich, the panel will include David Donohoe, President of Donohoe Advisory Associates, Brian Kabot, Chief Investment Officer at Stable Road Capital, David Wenger, a partner at PurpleRock Cannabis Partners, and Adam Bierman, Co-Founder and CEO of MedMen (OTC:MMNFF / CSE:MMEN).

The ROTH Conference will feature presentations from public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors. Last year, the ROTH Conference hosted close to 550 participating companies and more than 4,700 attendees, including institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high net worth investors.

About KushCo Holdings, Inc.

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) (www.kushco.com) is the premier producer of ancillary products and services to the cannabis and hemp industries. KushCo Holdings' subsidiaries and brands provide, product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving its diverse customer base.

Founded in 2010, KushCo Holdings has now sold more than 1 billion units to growers, processors and producers across North America, South America, and Europe.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur, and business magazine Inc. While KushCo Holdings provides products and solutions to customers in the cannabis and CBD industries, it has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC or CBD.

