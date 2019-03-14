Edison Investment Research - Pharmaceuticals & healthcare - Acarix: The CADScor medical device helps doctors rule out coronary artery disease and so avoids complex and costly further testing in 50% of cases. Acarix is in a market development phase; FY18 results show CADScor sales of SEK1m. The application for German public reimbursement is underway; more news is expected in mid-2019. Acarix is focused on the German private market (about 10% of the population) plus public sector sales in Scandinavia. The significant long-term sales potential remains unaltered, but we have adjusted our 2019 and 2020 forecasts for longer market development times. The revised valuation is SEK369m (SEK16/share), formerly SEK448m (SEK19.46/share).ISIN: SE0009268717

