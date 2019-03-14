The global advanced motion controller market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of nearly 6% during the period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005312/en/

Global advanced motion controller market will post a CAGR of nearly 6% during the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key driver for the global advanced motion controller market is the growing adoption of automation in the manufacturing process. There is an increased need to streamline the connectivity between process machines and control units due to the rising adoption of single-loop and multi-loop automation solutions in industries. End-user industries have been concentrating on implementing advanced motion controllers with improved and advanced connectivity, which will aid in addressing the data transfer requirements between field devices and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) or other enterprise networks. The adoption of advanced motion controllers has increased due to this need to address the growing communication requirement between the control elements and automation software.

As per Technavio, the growing adoption of loT in the motion control industry will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global advanced motion controller market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global advanced motion controller market: Growing adoption of loT in the motion control industry

The increasing emphasis on a connected environment has made IoT one of the most rapidly growing markets. OEMs have been undergoing a significant transformation owing to the adoption of digital control, wireless communications, low-cost sensors, remote monitoring, and other loT-related technologies. Programmable multi-axis motion controllers are configured with motion control systems to implement flexible automation in factories. Therefore, the growing adoption of IoT will have a positive impact on the growth of the advanced motion controller market.

"The adoption of IoT is improving efficiency, performance, and accessibility of built-in machine intelligence. From big data analytics to smart energy monitoring, machine builders and manufacturers will be on the frontline of IoT adoption in the coming decade, which will boost market growth," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global advanced motion controller market: Segmentation analysis

This advanced motion controller market analysis report segments the market by type (advanced multi-axis motion controllers and advanced single-axis motion controllers), application (machine tools, semiconductor equipment, packaging and labeling, material handling, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The machine tools segment held the largest advanced motion controller market share in 2018. Rising adoption of IloT in the industrial sector and the automation of machine tools will be major factors driving the demand for advanced motion controllers for machine tool applications during the forecast period.

APAC accounted for the highest share of the market in 2018. Increasing per capita consumption of convenience and processed foods will be a significant driver for the packaging and labeling equipment market in this region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base includes enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005312/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com