JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: Consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2018 14-March-2019 / 13:33 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 14 March 2019 Joint Stock Company 'Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan' Consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2018 Joint Stock Company 'Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan' and its subsidiaries (together "the Bank") (LSE: HSBK) releases its consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, audited by Deloitte, LLP, and subject to further approval by the Bank's Board of Directors and Annual General Shareholders' Meeting. Consolidated income statements KZT mln 12m 12m Y-o-Y, 4Q 4Q Y-o-Y, 3Q Q-o-Q, 2018 2017 % 2018 2017 % 2018 % Interest income 682,0 506,3 34.7% 179,4 167,2 7.3% 167,8 6.9% 41 28 35 76 67 Interest -333, -257, 29.5% -80,3 -85,5 -6.0% -83,0 -3.2% expense 772 805 98 69 44 Net interest 348,2 248,5 40.1% 99,03 81,70 21.2% 84,82 16.8% income before 69 23 7 7 3 credit loss expense Fee and 113,2 87,64 29.2% 29,50 28,76 2.6% 29,35 0.5% commission 41 0 5 0 0 income Fee and -39,0 -26,7 45.9% -10,8 -10,7 1.2% -10,1 6.2% commission 06 32 34 03 99 expense Net fee and 74,23 60,90 21.9% 18,67 18,05 3.4% 19,15 -2.5% commission 5 8 1 7 1 income Insurance 7,329 6,493 12.9% 4,342 2,933 48.0% 1,199 3.6x income(1) FX -64,5 -4,94 -13.0x -27,5 43,21 -1.6x -31,9 14.0% operations(2) 77 9 23 6 92 Income/loss 116,5 32,48 3.6x 28,70 -27,8 2.0x 56,15 -48.9% from derivative 86 7 7 77 6 operations and securities (3) Other income 24,66 23,61 4.4% 5,845 14,17 -58.8% 1,007 5.8x (4) 4 8 9 Credit loss -31,9 -67,3 -52.5% -853 -43,1 -98.0% -8,26 -89.7% expense (5) 95 02 49 6 Recoveries of 15,95 1,737 9.2x 12,90 1,275 10.1x 698 18.5x other credit 1 6 loss expense Operating -164, -112, 46.5% -36,5 -46,2 21.0% -33,8 7.8% expenses(4) 531 330 26 16 79 Income before 325,9 189,1 72.3% 104,6 44,12 2.4x 88,89 17.7% income tax 31 85 07 5 6 expense Income tax -82,4 -25,5 3.2x -14,3 -8,16 75.5% -10,9 30.9% expense 74 98 30 7 47 Income after 243,4 163,5 48.8% 90,27 35,95 2.5x 77,94 15.8% income tax 57 87 7 8 9 expense Profit from 9,974 9,876 1.0% - 2,134 - - - discontinued operations Non-controlling 807 -101 -8.0x - -51 - -162 -100.0% Interest Net income 254,2 173,3 46.7% 90,27 38,04 2.4x 77,78 16.1% 38 62 7 1 7 Net interest 5.1% 4.9% 5.6% 4.9% 5.1% margin, p.a. Return on 27.9% 22.7% 35.5% 18.0% 33.8% average equity, p.a. Return on 3.0% 2.6% 4.1% 1.8% 3.7% average assets, p.a. Cost-to-income 31.7% 29.5% 28.5% 33.5% 24.5% ratio Cost of risk, 0.5% 2.2% -0.6% 4.8% 1.5% p.a. (1) insurance underwriting income (gross insurance premiums written, net change in unearned insurance premiums, ceded reinsurance share) less insurance claims incurred, net of reinsurance (insurance payments, insurance reserves expenses, commissions to agents); (2) net gain on foreign exchange operations; (3) net loss from financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss and net realised gain financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVTOCI); (4) previously in consolidated reports loss from impairment of non-financial assets was shown on gross basis and income from revaluation of non-financial assets was reflected in other income. Due to change in representation policy loss from impairment of non-financial assets is now netted by income from revaluation of non-financial assets. Therefore, other income, operating expenses, cost-to-income ratio and cost-to-average assets ratio for 9M 2018 and 3Q 2018 were recalculated taking into account such change in policy. (5) total credit loss expense, including credit loss expense on loans to customers, amounts due from credit institutions, debt securities at amortized cost and at FVTOCI and other assets. Net income increased to KZT 90.3bn for 4Q 2018 compared to KZT 77.8bn for 3Q 2018 mainly as a result of higher net interest income in 4Q 2018. Compared with 3Q 2018, net interest income increased by 16.8% to KZT 99.0bn, due to increase in average balances of interest-earning assets as well as decrease in interest expenses as a result of repricing of retail term deposits extended in 4Q 2018 following the decrease of deposit interest rate cap by Kazakhstan Deposit Insurance Fund. Net interest margin increased to 5.6% p.a. for 4Q 2018 compared to 5.1% p.a. for 3Q 2018 mainly due to repricing of retail term deposits and, to the lesser extent, due to increase of share of FX denominated deposits with lower interest rate. Cost of risk on loans to customers is at (0.6%) for 4Q due to repayment of a large-ticket impaired corporate loan and transfer of few problem corporate loans to subsidiary SPVs, which resulted in provision recoveries. Fee and commission income increased by 0.5% compared to 3Q 2018. Total fee and commission derived from payment card maintenance and bank transfers - settlements has decreased by 1.8% in 4Q 2018 vs. 3Q 2018. Other non-interest income decreased by 42.4% to KZT 24.6bn* for 4Q 2018 vs. KZT 42.8bn* for 3Q 2018 mainly as a result of lower positive revaluation of swap with the NBK in 4Q 2018. *recalculated excluding income from non-financial assets Operating expenses (including loss from impairment of non-financial assets) increased by 7.8% to KZT 36.5bn vs. KZT 33.9bn for 3Q 2018. This was mainly as a result of KZT 2.3bn expense related to impairment of the Bank's property, investment assets and assets held for sale in 4Q 2018. In 3Q 2018 there was no major impairment of non-financial assets. The increase was partially offset by decrease in expenses on salaries and other employee benefits in 4Q 2018 by 8.7% vs. 3Q 2018 mainly due to one-off integration related payments in July 2018. The Bank's cost-to-income ratio increased to 28.5% compared to 24.5% for 3Q 2018 on the back of higher operating expenses and lower operating income in 4Q 2018 vs. 3Q 2018. Operating income decreased by 7.3% mainly due to decrease in other non-interest income. Statement of financial position review KZT mln 31-Dec-18 30-Sep-18 31-Dec-17 Change Change, YTD, % Q-o-Q, % Total 8,959,024 8,389,875 8,857,781 1.1% 6.8% assets Cash and 1,870,879 1,803,679 1,891,587 -1.1% 3.7% reserves Amounts due 55,035 71,804 87,736 -37.3% -23.4% from credit institution s T-bills & 2,226,320 2,026,220 1,878,870 18.5% 9.9% NBK notes Other 782,356 684,170 831,531 -5.9% 14.4% securities & derivatives Gross loan 3,890,872 3,614,422 3,568,263 9.0% 7.6% portfolio* Stock of -409,793 - 354,341 - 317,161 29.2% 15.6% provisions* * Net loan 3,481,079 3,260,081 3,251,102 7.1% 6.8% portfolio Assets held 56,129 68,545 552,405 -89.8% -18.1% for sale Other 487,226 475,376 364,550 33.7% 2.5% assets Total 7,893,378 7,411,998 7,923,324 -0.4% 6.5% liabilities Total 6,526,930 6,068,200 6,131,750 6.4% 7.6% deposits, including: retail 3,395,590 3,247,252 3,104,249 9.4% 4.6% deposits term 2,918,070 2,848,028 2,691,886 8.4% 2.5% deposits current 477,520 399,224 412,363 15.8% 19.6% accounts corporate 3,131,340 2,820,948 3,027,501 3.4% 11.0% deposits term 1,374,592 1,229,160 1,705,971 -19.4% 11.8% deposits current 1,756,748 1,591,788 1,321,530 32.9% 10.4% accounts Debt 900,791 895,042 962,396 -6.4% 0.6% securities Amounts due 168,379 161,416 255,151 -34.0% 4.3% to credit institution s Liabilities 0 0 334,627 -100% - directly associated with assets classified as held for sale Other 297,278 287,340 239,400 24.2% 3.5% liabilities Equity 1,065,646 977,877 934,457 14.0% 9.0% Total assets increased by 6.8% vs. the end of 3Q 2018 mainly as a result of fund inflow from the Bank's clients and increase in retained earnings in 4Q 2018. Compared with the end of 3Q 2018, loans to customers increased by 7.6% on a gross basis and 6.8% on a net basis. Growth of gross loan portfolio in 4Q 2018 was attributable to increase in corporate loans (+ 8.8% on a gross

