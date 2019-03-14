Seclore Expands Assisted Classification-Driven Protection to Emails and Attachments

MILPITAS, Calif., March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seclore, providers of the first open Data-Centric Security Platform, today announced the expansion of their Seclore Data Classification solution, powered by Boldon James. End-users can now add classification, protection, and tracking to sensitive emails and documents with just one click. The appropriated usage controls (read, edit, print, and share) are automatically applied to the email and attachment once a user selects an email classification label and sends the email.



"Streamlining the process for end-users to add data-centric security to their emails ensures the identification and protection of sensitive data with minimal impact to users' workflow," stated Vishal Gupta, CEO of Seclore. "The seamless integration between Seclore Data Classification and Seclore Rights Management assures sensitive and regulatory data is protected and tracked when utilized and wherever it travels going well beyond traditional email encryption."

Other new enhancements include:

Keyword-Based Classification detects sensitive words in an email or attachment and prompts the user to upgrade the email classification label

Smart Sharing authorizes users to forward a classified and protected email to a new user, with the classification label and usage rights remaining in full force

Right-click capability on any file for one-click classification and protection

Expansions of file types beyond Office Files to include PDFs, Open Office, and images

A combined dashboard providing visibility of the classification label and all user activity on the document

"We are pleased to build upon the integration and automation between Boldon James and Seclore, two best-of-breed Data-Centric Security solutions," stated Abhijit Tannu, CTO of Seclore. "Our goal is to help organizations build a comprehensive and secure data-centric security architecture by allowing IT teams to easily leverage and automate their other Enterprise and Data-Centric Security solutions through the Seclore Data-Centric Security Platform."

About Seclore:

Seclore offers the market's first fully open, browser-based Data-Centric Security Platform, which gives organizations the agility to utilize best-of-breed solutions to discover, identify, protect, and track the usage of data wherever it goes, both within and outside of the organization's boundaries. The ability to automate the Data-Centric Security process enables organizations to fully protect information with minimal friction and cost. Over 6000 companies in 29 countries are using Seclore to achieve their data security, governance, and compliance objectives.

www.seclore.com

About Boldon James

Boldon James is an industry specialist in data classification and secure messaging, delivering globally-recognised innovation, service excellence and technology solutions that work.

Part of the QinetiQ group, a major UK plc and FTSE 250 company, we integrate with powerful data security and governance ecosystems to enable customers to effectively manage data, streamline operations and proactively respond to regulatory change.

We are a safe pair of hands, with a 30-year heritage of protecting and controlling data for the world's leading organisations. Over 1,000 customers trust Boldon James to protect their data, including leading organisations in the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, financial and professional services sectors, system integrators, defence forces and governments.