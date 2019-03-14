Dynatronics Corporation: Dynatronics to Participate in Oppenheimer's 29th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, NY

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT), a leading provider of physical therapy, rehabilitation, and athletic training products, today announced that its management team will present at Oppenheimer's 29th Annual Healthcare Conference on March 20, 2019 in New York City.

Chief Executive Officer Dr. Christopher von Jako is scheduled to present on March 20th at 1:35 PM Eastern Time. He will also conduct one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. Investors attending the conference who would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Dynatronics management may do so by contacting their Oppenheimer representative, or Jim Ogilvie at jim.ogilvie@dynatronics.com.

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics is a medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The company is headquartered in greater Salt Lake City, Utah, and its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands including Bird & Cronin®, Dynatron Solaris®, Hausmann, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM™. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

Contact:

Dynatronics Corporation

Investor Relations

Jim Ogilvie

(801) 727-1755

jim.ogilvie@dynatronics.com

For additional information, please visit: www.dynatronics.com

