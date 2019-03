Sharc International Systems, Inc.: SHARC to Present at the Spring Investor Summit on April 1st and 2nd in New York City at the Essex House

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / Sharc International Systems Inc. (OTCQB: INTWF) (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) ("SHARC" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that SHARC will be presenting at this year's Spring Investor Summit on April 1st and 2nd in New York City, at the JW Marriott Essex House.

Conference Overview and Structure

The Spring Investor Summit (formerly The MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive event dedicated to connecting small and micro cap publicly traded companies across all sectors with high-level, institutional and retail investors.

The Spring Investor Summit will take place in New York City at the JW Marriott Essex House on April 1st and 2nd, located at 160 Central Park S, New York, NY 10019, USA.

The conference will feature 200 presenting companies, 1,200 institutional and retail investors, 2,000 one-on-one meetings, expert speakers, and industry panels. This event is free for qualified investors and registration is available online and onsite throughout the day starting at 7:00 AM.

About SHARC International Systems

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in thermal heat recovery. SHARC™ technology systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water preheating for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. SHARC is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA).

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.sharcenergy.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Lynn Mueller"

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

