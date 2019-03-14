The global canned mushroom market is expected to post a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005348/en/

The global canned mushroom market is expected to post a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Mushrooms contain conatin selenium and are high in antioxidants. Selenium helps in combating cancer by detoxifying cancer-triggering compounds in the body. It also plays a crucial role in liver enzyme function, decreases tumor growth, and prevents inflammation. In addition to selenium, mushrooms also contain Vitamin C, fiber, and potassium which helps in maintaining cardiovascular health. Moreover, mushrooms are also rich in insoluble dietary fibers that are in high demand from people suffering from obesity, cholesterol, and coronary heart disorders.

As per Technavio, the increasing popularity of vegan diet will have a positive impact on the canned mushroom market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global canned mushroom market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global canned mushroom market: Growing popularity of vegan diet

The recent years witnessed a considerable increase in the number of people adopting veganism. With growing awareness about the benefits of the adoption of vegan foods such as better heart health and reduced obesity risk, the adoption of veganism will further increase in the coming years. This will subsequently drive the demand for canned mushrooms.

"The increasing popularity of vegan diet is inducing foodservice establishments to add various options to their menus to cater to the demand from vegan customers. The emergence of a number of startups that promote veganism and celebrity endorsements for vegan diets will also increase the popularity of veganism," says an analyst at Technavio.

Global canned mushroom market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global canned mushroom market by product (canned button mushroom, canned shiitake mushroom, canned oyster mushroom, and other canned mushroom) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The canned button mushroom segment held the largest market share in 2018, and it is expected to continue its dominance in the global canned mushroom market throughout the forecast period.

Europe led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 37%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023. However, there will be a decrease in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005348/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com