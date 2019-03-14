The global dental scalers market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

The global dental scalers market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing number of dental practitioners in developed and developing countries, as a rise in the number of dental institutions and the prevalence of dental conditions is seen. Also, the number of dental practitioners is increasing in a few developing countries. The growing awareness of the profession and the rising number of dental colleges in developing countries will increase the number of dentists, in turn giving rise to the development of several dental clinics during the forecast period, thereby augmenting the demand for dental equipment such as dental scalers.

As per Technavio, technological advances will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global dental scalers market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global dental scalers market: Technological advances

Dental scalers are important dental devices, and significant increases have been made in dental scalers. For instance, to avoid the operator's wrist fatigue, vendors came up with powered dental scalers. Similarly, for cavitation, powered dental scaler vendors came up with the ultrasonic category, which helps to remove the plaque and wash away the debris. Also, many vendors have come up with scalers, which at a constant speed can work effectively and is equipped with a Sustained Performance System (SPS) and Tap-On technology. This technology helps in providing patient comfort by providing efficient results at low scaling. Thus, the growing advances in dental scalers are fueling the adoption of the same, which will augment the growth of the global dental scalers market.

"Apart from technological advances, the growing need for oral care due to the rising prevalence of oral diseases, the increasing number of M&A activities, strategic alliances, and the presence of online sales are some other aspects that are expected to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global dental scalers market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global dental scalers market by product (powered dental scalers and hand-held dental scalers) and geographical regions (North America, ROW, Europe, Asia).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by ROW, Europe, and Asia respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Asian region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the surge in the number of dentists as well as the rise in the number of dental awareness programs conducted by organizations in Asia.

