The global cartesian robots market is expected to post a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

Cartesian robots are primarily used to weld car parts and in palletizing, part insertion, and pick-and-place applications. Globally, the rising demand for automobiles has compelled manufacturers to increase their production hence driving the need for cartesian robots owing to its benefits such as high precision, efficiency, durability, and repeatability.

As per Technavio, the increasing focus on the use of collaborative robots will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global cartesian robots market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global cartesian robots market: Increasing focus on the usage of collaborative robots

Over the years, businesses, especially SMEs, have been increasingly adopting collaborative robots that are lightweight and designed with numerous safety features to avoid fatal accidents in the work environment. These robots are meant to work in collaboration with humans as they use specialized sensors and robot controllers for operations. Furthermore, they are built using advanced smart sensors such as torque sensors and built-in safety sensors to enhance coordination and sense the environment. The popularity of these robots has increased among industry players because of their low cost, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Currently, Industrial players are increasingly emphasizing on post-manufacturing operations and exploring cost-cutting opportunities in material handling through lean management principles. This has necessitated the adoption of automated material handling operations and is expected to impact diverse aspects of material handling. Cartesian robots can handle heavy loads because of their framework and mechanical components, which make them efficient for material handling applications," says an analyst at Technavio.

Global cartesian robots market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global cartesian robots market by end-users (automotive, electrical and electronics, chemical and petrochemical, food and beverage, and others) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The automotive segment held the largest market share in 2018. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Geographically, APAC led the market in 2018, and this region is expected to continue its market dominance through 2023 because of government initiatives, rising standards of living, a strong industrial base, and the increasing demand for automobile manufacturing.

