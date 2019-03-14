Ralston Instruments Launches Groundbreaking New DCAP-PV Pressure and Vacuum Hand Pump

NEWBURY, Ohio, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ralston Instruments, a leader in the development of innovative pressure calibration equipment for industries around the globe, today announces the release of the versatile new Ralston DCAP-PV Pressure/Vacuum Hand Pump. For field calibration operations that require both pressure and vacuum, this revolutionary new pressure pump allows the user to quickly and easily switch between pressure and vacuum with a simple turn of a knob.

"In the past, field operations that required both pressure and vacuum required two separate pumps along with the connectors and adapters for each," said Doug Ralston, Senior VP of Engineering. "As the industry advanced, pressure and vacuum pumps were eventually combined into one device, but converting from pressure to vacuum required a special tool. The unique design of our DCAP-PV pump allows a technician to make the switch with a simple twist of a knob. No additional tool is required." Ralston also emphasized how spring stiffness in other pumps caused a challenge for users. "Stiff springs made it difficult to create a vacuum, since the spring would need to be compressed by hand and then expanded to pull vacuum. We designed the DCAP-PV to generate vacuum on the squeeze stroke, rather than on the spring-loaded return stroke. This makes pumping easier, as the spring does not have to be overly stiff to draw the vacuum. Users have remarked on the smooth operation and ease of use when running their tests. We couldn't be happier with the result."

Ideal for calibrating DP pressure transmitters, testing pressure switches, or checking pressure gauges, Ralston DCAP-PV Hand Pumps are capable of generating pressure to 650 psi / 4.5 MPa, and drawing vacuum to 28.5 inHg / 710 mmHg. They are durable, easy to use and maintain, and feature Ralston Quick-test ports for instant, leak-free connections in the field.

For nearly 50 years, Ralston pressure calibration products have been trusted by calibration labs and field technicians in energy production, health care, petrochemical production, storage and distribution, and many other industries around the globe. From hand pumps and compressed gas control devices to hoses, adapters, and complete calibration kits, all Ralston products are made in the USA using innovative design and precise manufacturing techniques.

