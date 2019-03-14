sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

52,59 Euro		-0,74
-1,39 %
WKN: A2N63A ISIN: US53815P1084 Ticker-Symbol: XIM 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS INC
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LIVERAMP HOLDINGS INC52,59-1,39 %