The Safariland Group Announces Brad E. Williams as President

JACKSONVILLE, Florida, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Safariland Group ("Safariland" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets, today announced it has named Brad E. Williams as president. Williams, previously the Company's executive vice president and COO, will report to Warren B. Kanders, Chairman and CEO of the Maui Acquisition Corporation, Safariland's parent company. Williams will have direct responsibility for all business units and corporate functions within The Safariland Group.

Longtime leader and president Scott O'Brien will become the Chairman for The Safariland Group supporting Williams on key initiatives and strategic projects.

"For decades, Scott has grown Safariland to become one of the most recognized and revered brands in our industry," said Kanders. "His many accomplishments include fostering an open and collaborative work environment with our customers, suppliers and associates, and I am pleased he will continue with the organization in a strategic capacity."

"In order to build the business and preserve the rich legacy Safariland has built over its 55 years, I began a journey two years ago to find my successor," commented O'Brien. "I met Brad and quickly recognized he was the person to lead the Company into the future."

Williams began his career with Safariland in the spring of 2017 after spending 20 years in executive and leadership positions within IDEX Corporation, Danaher Corporation and Ingersoll Rand Company. Williams holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and a Master of Business Administration from Indiana University'sKelley School of Business.

O'Brien began his tenure with Safariland in 1973 and led its body armor division, became vice president of manufacturing in 1985 and president of Safariland in 1993.

About The Safariland Group

The Safariland Group is a leading global provider of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets. The Safariland Group offers a number of recognized brand names including Safariland armor, duty gear and communications; Bianchi, Mustang Survival, Med-Eng, Break Free, Defense Technology and NIK. The Safariland Group's mission, "Together, We Save Lives", is inherent in the lifesaving and protective products it delivers. The Safariland Group is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The Safariland Group is a trade name of Safariland, LLC.