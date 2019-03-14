Noble Systems to Exhibit Award-Winning Omnichannel Contact Center and Gamification Solutions at Enterprise Connect 2019

Analyst-recommended contact center and workforce engagement solutions help improve customer experience by maximizing agent productivity, reducing attrition and costs

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / Noble Systems Corporation, a global leader in omnichannel contact center technology, today announced that it would display its award-winning Gamification and omnichannel contact center solutions in booth #1532 at the upcoming Enterprise Connect 2019 Conference, being held March 18 - 20 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, Florida.

Noble Systems will host attendees throughout the week, demonstrating the many ways in which its solutions catalyze improvements in customer experience.

WHO: Noble Systems (BOOTH 1532)

WHEN: March 18 - 20, 2019

WHERE: Enterprise Connect 2019

Gaylord Palms Resort Orlando, FL

Noble Systems will also be recognized as a finalist in the Best Application of AI Category Award for their Conversations Analytics Now technology. This solution applies real-time speech analytics to live customer interactions and provides immediate feedback to agents and managers.

The winner will be announced during the three-day event. Submissions are judged by numerous factors like technology advancement/innovation/differentiation, scope/reach, relevancy for large/midmarket enterprises, pricing, and business impact. This year's panel of judges includes Phil Edholm, president and founder, PKE Consulting; Robert Harris, president, Communications Advantage; Irwin Lazar, vice president and service director, Nemertes Research; and Melissa Swartz, founder, Swartz Consulting.

For today's customers, seeking customer service includes many options beyond just a phone call. The right solutions can help manage this omnichannel experience and ultimately improve the customer's support experience. By utilizing Noble Systems' omnichannel inbound/outbound contact technologies, workforce management, conversational analytics, and self-service solutions, companies are empowered to manage the full spectrum of customer communications and interactions.

Agent attrition is an epidemic in contact centers as agent tenure decreases each year. Noble WEM and Gamification solutions help keep agents motivated and focused. Using game mechanics, Noble Gamification drives desired behaviors, leveraging science-based motivational techniques to train, provide ongoing feedback to and reward agents for improved business outcomes.

For more than 28 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry's vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications and collaboration. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, providing daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter, research surveys, and a Webinar series. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com. Enterprise Connect is organized by UBM Americas, a part of UBM plc (UBM.L), an Events First marketing and communications services business. For more information, visit ubmamericas.com.

Noble Systems Corporation is a global leader in the customer communications industry, providing innovative solutions for Contact Center, Workforce Engagement, and Analytics technologies. Tens of thousands of agents at client installations worldwide use Noble platforms to manage millions of customer contacts each day. Noble offers a unified suite of inbound, outbound, and omnichannel contact processing, strategy planning, resource management, and compliance tools for companies of all sizes. Our premise, cloud, and innovative premise/cloud hybrid platforms include ACD, predictive dialing, blended processing, recording and monitoring, IVR, messaging, interaction analytics, workforce management, and gamification. With a portfolio of more than 180 patents and growing, Noble leads the way in pioneering solutions for the contact center market. For more information, contact Lee Allum at 1.888.8NOBLE8 or visit www.noblesystems.com.

