The Wuhu-based solar glass maker and PV project developer expects to raise around $167 million to expand operations after diluting stock by issuing shares equivalent to just under 5% of the business.Chinese solar glass manufacturer and PV project developer Xinyi Solar has completed a shares issue intended to raise funds for an expansion in operations. An update to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange today confirmed the issue of 380 million Xinyi Solar shares by parent company Xinyi Glass. The figure equated to around 4.96% of the company and with the stock offered at HK$3.47 (US$0.44) per share, Xinyi ...

