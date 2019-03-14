Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (NYSE Euronext Paris: ETL) announces the appointment of Julie Burguburu as Company Secretary of the Group and a member of the Executive Committee, effective tomorrow.

Julie will oversee Eutelsat's legal, compliance, regulatory and governance issues by heading the company's teams in charge of these functions. She will succeed Edouard Silverio, who has decided to pursue new professional projects beyond Eutelsat.

As a senior counsel member ("maître de requêtes") to the French Conseil d'Etat, Julie Burguburu was, up until now, a State rapporteur to the Administrative Litigation Division. She has held several top management positions in the French State administration. From 2014 to 2016, she was Deputy Chief-of-Staff to Claude Bartolone, President of France's National Assembly, then from 2016 to 2017, to Bernard Cazeneuve, in his role of Interior Minister and then Prime Minister.

Julie previously spent four years in Shanghai, China, where she was Vice-President of Veolia China, with the responsibility of transforming the company. In particular, she steered the reorganization of the Chinese and Japanese structures as well as the merger of Veolia's water and waste management entities in China. Prior to that, she had served seven years at the French Conseil d'Etat from 2003 to 2010.

Rodolphe Belmer, Eutelsat Chief Executive Officer commented: "The appointment of Julie Burguburu to Eutelsat marks a new chapter for our Group and our top management. In light of the increasing standards, laws and ongoing developments in the regulations related to compliance and governance, in a constantly changing industry, Julie's contribution will be decisive in providing us with the support and guidance we need to carry out and accelerate our Group's transformation. I would also like to express my gratitude to Edouard for his significant contribution to the success of our company over the past eight years."

A French national, Julie Burguburu is a graduate of the Ecole Nationale d'Administration and Sciences Po Paris. A member of the Young Leaders of the France-China Foundation and an auditor with the IHEDN, she also holds a Diploma of Advanced Studies (French DEA) in general private law (from Paris I Panthéon-Assas University) and a Master of Arts in international relations and international economics from the School of Advanced International Studies (Johns Hopkins University, Washington DC).

