DNA Dynamics, Inc. Expands Operations into the Hemp Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / DNA Dynamics, Inc. (OTC PINK: DNAD) announces today that they are exploring business opportunities to expand their operations into the Hemp Industry. In order to raise capital for a hemp production project, the Company is looking to file a Form 1-A Regulation A Offering Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in the next quarter, the qualification thereof by the SEC and the satisfaction of customary conditions of issuance and sale including the final pricing of the stock.

Progress will be announced via the company's website, www.dnadynamicsinc.com, and interested parties will be able to follow the company's announcements on their Twitter feed at https://twitter.com/dna_dynamics as progress in the expansion develops.

Carl Grant, CEO for DNA Dynamics, comments "This is a key moment for us as we will have access to the capital we need under the 'Reg A' which will take us deep into the Hemp Grow and CBD Production Arena. It's a very exciting time to be involved in a market that is being opened up and is expanding at an incredible rate."

About DNA Dynamics, Inc.

Headquartered in Grandville, Michigan, and with operations in the UK, DNA Dynamics' business focuses on building a sustainable and stable Gaming and Crypto-currency ecosystem and is now moving into the Hemp Production Arena.

For more information please email invest@dnadynamicsinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of DNA Dynamics, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of DNA Dynamics, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on DNA Dynamics' future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. DNA Dynamics cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, DNA Dynamics undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by DNA Dynamics.

SOURCE: DNA Dynamics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539044/DNA-Dynamics-Inc-Expands-Operations-into-the-Hemp-Industry