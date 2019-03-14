Plug and Play Announces The 135 Startups Accepted Into Their Spring Batches

SUNNYVALE, California, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play has selected 135 startups to participate in their Spring 2019 accelerator batches. Entrepreneurs from each startup will take part in one of the following programs: Brand & Retail , Cybersecurity , Energy & Sustainability , Fintech , Food & Beverage , New Materials & Packaging , and Supply Chain . The full list of selected startups can be viewed on Plug and Play's website: bit.ly/pnpspring2019

"It is fantastic to see such a talented group of entrepreneurs accepted into our programs. We aim to give our startups the best chance for success and these next three months will give them the tools and connections they need to thrive," said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. "I am excited to see what they can accomplish when integrated into our ecosystem."

Over the next three months, selected startups will connect to Plug and Play's global ecosystem, collaborating with over 280 corporate partners. Through private dealflow sessions, exclusive networking events, mentor sessions, and more, these startups will have ample opportunities to land pilots, POCs, new customers, and investment. In 2018, Plug and Play had a record year, with more companies invested in and accelerated, more private deal flow sessions, and bigger and better events. The full company performance report can be viewed here .

Plug and Play does not take equity from startups for program participation. Graduation for these batches will commence May 14-16th at Spring Summit.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 20 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 280 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com .

