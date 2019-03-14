Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Announces Banshee Mythological Munzee and St. Patrick's Day Specials

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / Freeze Tag ( OTC PINK: FRZT ), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, today announced the new Banshee Mythological game piece for their flagship game Munzee . A limited number of virtual Banshee Munzees will be released for sale in the Freeze Tag online store March 15 at 10 AM CST.

The Banshee is a Mythological Munzee that travels around the world bouncing on generic physical munzees (also known as Greenies), Shamrock Munzees , virtual Air Mystery Munzees , and more. Each individually numbered Banshee Munzee is purchased by a player. That virtual game piece then travels around the worldwide map to be captured by other players.

Based on the wailing widow of Irish folklore, the Banshee joins other Mythological Munzees like the Fairy and Mermaid . Also known as Player Owned Bouncers, Myth Munzees are very popular among the playerbase for their exclusivity and high point structure. With St. Patrick's Day weekend coming up, Munzee players are sure to be chasing Banshees, Leprechauns and more.

The release of the Banshee Munzee coincides with the game's St. Patrick's Day seasonal specials campaign. The worldwide community is trying their luck at capturing Pot O' Gold and WallaWee Fella Munzees, which started bouncing around the map this morning. These seasonal munzees, which are inspired by WallaBee collectible items, are only available until the end of the month and also feature limited edition badges for capturing them.

'We love to work in synergy with our other Freeze Tag games, so utilizing some of the amazing artwork from WallaBee is a great way to cross-promote to our Munzee players as well,' said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. 'Alongside the release of the Banshee Myth this is sure to be a sham-rocking St. Patrick's Day weekend.'

Seasonal special munzees are game pieces that players can capture during specific time frames and usually relate to a theme or holiday at that time. In the past Munzee has released seasonal specials for World Bacon Day , International Yoga Day , Friday The 13th and more. Seasonal specials have consistently proven to be a driving force for increased player interaction and gameplay.

For the latest news about Munzee visit the blog: https://www.munzeeblog.com/ .

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 8 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: http://www.freezetag.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

CONTACT:

info@freezetag.com

714-210-3850 x26

SOURCE: Freeze Tag, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538993/Freeze-Tag-Announces-Banshee-Mythological-Munzee-and-St-Patricks-Day-Specials