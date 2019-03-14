Double CIR award hope for Water Direct

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / Water Direct Announces Double CIR Business Continuity Awards Shortlist.

After winning the award for Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) in 2018, emergency water supplier Water Direct has announced that it has been shortlisted in two categories in this year's CIR Business Continuity Awards.

In 2019, Water Direct has been selected as a finalist for both Specialist Company of the Year and Best Contribution to Continuity and Resilience.

Now in its 21st year, the CIR Awards recognise companies and individuals who deliver excellence in the areas of business continuity, security, resilience and risk, with an esteemed judging panel that includes heads of resilience and business continuity management from leading British and global organisations.

For 2019, Water Direct's submission highlighted its extensive investment in supporting both water retailers and wholesalers and UK businesses to drive water supply as a business continuity theme. Highlights included Water Direct's unique WaterTight™ Water Supply Contingency Planning service, its multi-million-pound infrastructure investment and its support to homes and businesses following extensive loss of supply during 2018's extreme weather conditions.

"Winning the award for disaster recovery as a service in 2018 was fantastic recognition for our work, and a real highlight in what was a great year," comments Water Direct's Sven Parris. "To make the shortlist for specialist company of the year and best contribution to continuity and resilience is incredible.

"Water Direct is so invested in driving water supply as a business continuity theme and having this recognition for our work from some of the most influential people in the business is an honour. We would like to wish all the shortlisted nominees the very best of luck and we look forward to celebrating the excellent breadth of contributions made by everyone at the awards ceremony in June."

The winners of the 2019 CIR Business Continuity Awards will be announced at a black-tie ceremony taking place at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square on Thursday, 6 June 2019.

About Us

Company information:

With nationwide coverage and 24/7 service, Water Direct provides planned and emergency temporary water wherever and whenever it's needed.

Water Direct's services range from supporting utility companies experiencing an interruption due to a burst main or contamination, to building sites in need of water for welfare or site processes, or private individuals in need of a swimming pool fill.

The company has been running for 23 years and in the last year alone, Water Direct delivered around 100 million litres of water to its customers.

Water Direct was one of the UK's earliest achievers of ISO 22301:2012 for resilience as a business.

Water Direct's work was recognised in 2018 through a number of awards including winning the CIR 'Disaster Recovery as a Service' Award and the Future Water Association 'People' Award along with finalists in the Water Industry 'Contractor of the Year' Award, Countywide Business Awards 'Growing Business of the Year', Essex Business Excellence Awards 'Excellence in Innovation & Technology' and Utility Week, 'Utility Partner of the Year'.

CONTACT:

www.water-direct.co.uk

Water Direct

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539045/Double-CIR-award-hope-for-Water-Direct