Edison Investment Research - Investment trusts - Jupiter Green Investment Trust: Jupiter Green Investment Trust (JGC) is continuing to benefit from the greater public interest in green issues, which is driving demand growth for companies delivering solutions to environmental challenges. Manager Charlie Thomas and his team run a globally diversified portfolio of c 60 companies, invested across a wide variety of areas, broadly grouped into themes of resource efficiency, demographics and infrastructure. The growing maturity of the investment universe is leading to a larger number of companies paying attractive dividends, enabling JGC to enhance its own dividend policy, with a higher yield (now c 1.3%, from c 0.7%) and semi-annual payouts. As the highest-yielding, closed-ended "green' equity fund, JGC could see greater demand for its shares, which could help to narrow the currently wider-than-average discount to NAV.ISIN: GB00B120GL77

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...