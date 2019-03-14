Regulatory News:

Number of 2CRSI (Paris:2CRSI) shareholders have signed a collective undertaking to retain listed shares subscribed for pursuant to Article 787 B of the French General Tax Code ("Code général des impôts").

The shareholders of the Wilmouth family group, namely Mr Alain Wilmouth, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Michel Wilmouth, Director and HAW, Director and majority shareholder, signed on 25 February 2019, for a period of two years, which will be tacitly extended from quarter to quarter, a collective undertaking to retain 2CRSI shares subscribed for pursuant to Article 787 B of the French General Tax Code ("Code Général des impôts")

Under the terms of this agreement, the signatory shareholders undertook, for themselves or their successors in title free of charge (heirs, legatees or donee), to collectively retain 7,247,742 shares representing 40.85% of the capital and 55.23% of the attached voting rights1

About 2CRSI

Based in Strasbourg, and with subsidiaries in Manchester, Dubai and San Jose at the heart of America's Silicon Valley, 2CRSI specialises in the design and manufacturing of very high-performance computer servers. The Group already has more than 100 customers in 25 countries, to whom it has supplied innovative processing, storage and data transfer solutions. In 2018, the 2CRSI Group had consolidated revenue of €65m, an increase of 112%. It currently employs more than 140 persons.

For more information: www.2crsi.fr

________________________

1 Based on a capital composed of 17,743,430 shares representing 26,243,420 theoretical voting rights in accordance with the Company's press release dated October 5, 2018.

