Reward recognises Mark Kieve's role and influence in developing innovative online recruitment solutions

Workforce management solutions provider PIXID is delighted to announce that Mark Kieve, the CEO if its UK arm, has received the Personality of the Year Award at the 15th annual Onrec Online Recruitment Awards, held in London on March 7th at the Grange St Paul's Hotel. 220 industry leaders were present at the ceremony.

Commenting on the award, Stuart Gentle, Publisher of Onrec, remarked: "We at Onrec were impressed by the nominees at our Online Recruitment Awards. The calibre of finalists impressed us greatly. Congratulations to Mark for winning The Personality of the Year Award. He has been at the forefront of the online recruitment industry for the past 20 years and the award to recognise his dedication to the industry is thoroughly deserved!

Mark heads the UK arm of PIXID, the European leader in end-to-end cloud-based recruitment solutions, a role he has held since its acquisition of Amris, the world-class ATS solution and Employee-Check, the online candidate reference platform. Mark has dedicated himself to online recruitment for the past 17 years, and as CEO of the Internet Corporation he formulated the vision and strategic direction that led to the creation of Amris and Employee-Check. Mark continues to drive the development of the platforms as well as their integration into a single differentiated digital offering with PIXID that helps customers of all sizes to streamline every possible aspect of the recruitment process from job posting and candidate management to skill matching and the maintenance of a candidate talent pool.

Etienne Colella, President of PIXID SAS, commented: "Mark is a very worthy recipient of this reward. He has been driving innovation in online recruitment in the UK for almost two decades, working closely with clients to develop solutions that really make a difference. His enthusiasm is infectious to those around him and we are excited about what we can achieve together in the UK over the coming years."

Commenting on his award, Mark Kieve said: "It is tremendously satisfying to be recognised by Onrec in this way. When I first entered the recruitment industry having developed online technology for the real estate industry, I was motivated by the difference technology could make in an industry of immense social importance. People and talent are what drive our economy, and we need to harness technology to help businesses find and compete for talent more efficiently for the good of our economy at large. We are very excited about our offering at PIXID and the new wave of innovation we are bringing to market."

About PIXID

Created in 2004, PIXID is the leading VMS in France to offer a complete SAAS application compliant with the many aspects of French regulation for providing and using temporary staff. PIXID's platform enables clients of all sizes to efficiently manage its temporary workers via a simple, scalable and cost-effective platform. The PIXID offering manages recruiters, suppliers and employment contracts while helping to ensure that its clients are compliant with the latest employment regulations. More than 100,000 client locations are daily connected through PIXID to lower their costs and work more efficiently with their suppliers on-line. Today, the company deals with 4,000,000 contracts. Very innovative services, like the electronic signature of HR contracts are available to customers ranging from large accounts to SMB.

PIXID works in close partnership with the French Ministry of Labour, Employment, Vocational Training and Social Dialogue in its heartland and has established working relationships with The Recruitment Employment Confederation and The Association of Professional Staffing Companies since its foray into the UK market.

For more information, visit www.pixid.fr/en and follow @PIXID_Group

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005675/en/

Contacts:

Mark Walter

Instinctif Partners

Pixid@instinctif.com

+44 207 457 2020