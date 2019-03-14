Gurit CFO Angelo Quabba to leave Gurit by September 2019

Zurich, March 14, 2019-Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR)a worldwide leading developer and manufacturer of advanced composites and technologies today announces Angelo Quabba will leave Gurit by September 2019

Angelo Quabba joined Gurit in 2015 as a CFO and has contributed significantly to the development of Gurit over the past 4 years.

By the end of September 2019 Angelo will leave Gurit in best mutual consent and pursue another professional opportunity.

Gurit has initiated a search for the successor and will communicate the succession in due time.

The CEO Rudolf Hadorn and the Board of Directors thank Angelo Quabba for his strong dedication, cooperation and his valuable contributions. We regret his decision and wish him all the very best for his future.

