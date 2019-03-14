Marijuana News TodayThe marijuana news today is a little bit of a downer compared to yesterday, with many pot stocks falling in early-morning trading. U.S. marijuana legalization, however, continues to expand while HEXO stock climbs following a very positive quarterly report.U.S. marijuana legalization scored another-albeit somewhat minor-victory today as Alaska is set to become the first state to allow on-site marijuana use. (Source: "Alaska poised to let people use marijuana at certain stores," BNN Bloomberg, March 13, 2019.)While not as.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...