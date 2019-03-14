Cuentas, Inc.: Cuentas Inc. Signs Letter of Intent with Facio Ltd Israel For Application of Innovative Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Technologies to Digital Banking and Mobile Payment Services

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2019 / Cuentas, Inc. (OTCQB: CUEN) is currently one of the most promising players in the mobile banking and digital payments market. Cuentas has announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Facio Ltd, an Israel financial technology (FinTech) company that has developed innovative artificial intelligence and big data technologies to deliver digital banking services autonomously, without human intervention.

This cooperation will enable Cuentas users to purchase major brand digital content, products and services at a discounted price within an advanced and personalized Mobile App experience which combines traditional banking services with new innovative services.

Cuentas will enable its users to pay using Facio's innovative point of sale directly from its customer's mobile phone using Facio's Tap-to-pay NFC or QR technology. The Facio platform disrupts the operational structure of any financial institutions that dare to move forward with Facio's state of the art data model solution to deliver financial services autonomously using artificial intelligence and big data technologies.

Cuentas will become the first digital partner to operate autonomously while maintaining its operational team and IT department with minimal personnel. This, of course, translates to savings in financial services and enhancement of personalized customer experience.

"We are extremely pleased to work together with Facio to develop new capabilities never seen in mobile payment and online banking applications," said Arik Maimon, CEO and Founder of Cuentas. "The potential to combine our mobile wallet with Artificial Intelligence and Data mining should provide for better consumer experiences and more efficient operations," added Maimon.

"Facio is designed to provide an end-to-end digital banking and payments service autonomously to assist financial institutions to significantly lower their costs compared with traditional banking systems. Facio will dramatically improve the Cuentas customer experience!" states Liav Geffen, Co-Founder, and CEO of Facio Ltd.

For more information about Facio Ltd. visit www.facio.io.

About Cuentas, Inc.

Cuentas, Inc. is a FinTech company headquartered in Miami, Florida utilizing technical innovation together with existing and emerging technologies to deliver accessible, efficient & reliable mobile, new-era and traditional financial services to consumers. CUEN is proactively applying technology and compliance requirements to improve the availability, delivery, reliability and utilization of financial services especially to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved segments of today's society. CUENTAS is disrupting the Financial and Telecommunications worlds with a US and Global product called CUENTAS, and with its core methods, procedures, contracts and Intellectual Property to achieve this unique disruption as a Fin Tech company. CUENTAS, Inc. as described above, has extensive experience in the communications field together with important acquisitions, agreements and alliances will provide consumers with an end-to-end array of financial and lifestyle applications, processes, products and solutions that have previously been impossible to deliver. CUEN's strategic integrated solutions platform will reshape and improve the financial services industry for mobility and remittance, digital contents for emerging markets.

For more information, visit www.cuentas.com.

THIS NEWS RELEASE CONTAINS "FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS", AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN SECTION 27A OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, AND SECTION 21E OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934, AS AMENDED. STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE, WHICH ARE NOT PURELY HISTORICAL, ARE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INCLUDE ANY STATEMENTS REGARDING BELIEFS, PLANS, EXPECTATIONS OR INTENTIONS REGARDING THE FUTURE. EXCEPT FOR THE HISTORICAL INFORMATION PRESENTED HEREIN, MATTERS DISCUSSED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE CONTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS THAT ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM ANY FUTURE RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY SUCH STATEMENTS. STATEMENTS THAT ARE NOT HISTORICAL FACTS, INCLUDING STATEMENTS THAT ARE PRECEDED BY, FOLLOWED BY, OR THAT INCLUDE SUCH WORDS AS"ESTIMATE", "ANTICIPATE", "BELIEVE", "PLAN" OR "EXPECT" OR SIMILAR STATEMENTS ARE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE INCLUDE STATEMENTS RELATING TO OTHER PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION REGARDING THE COMPANY.

For inquiries:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

dave@redchip.com

+1-407-491-4498

Cuentas, Inc.

investor@cuentas.com

+1-800-611-3622

SOURCE: Cuentas, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/539053/Cuentas-Inc-Signs-Letter-of-Intent-with-Facio-Ltd-Israel-For-Application-of-Innovative-Artificial-Intelligence-and-Big-Data-Technologies-to-Digital-Banking-and-Mobile-Payment-Services